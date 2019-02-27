Aberdeen sign Greg Halford as cover for injured defenders

The 34-year-old has joined the Pittodrie side on a deal until the end of the season.

Greg Halford has signed for Aberdeen. AFC Media

Aberdeen have signed former Wolves and Cardiff defender Greg Halford on a short-term deal to help solve their injury crisis.

Dons boss Derek McInnes has moved to sign the 34-year-old on a deal until the end of the season following injuries to Shay Logan and Tommie Hoban.

Logan faces three months on the sidelines after ankle surgery, while Hoban's season has been ended by a cruciate knee injury.

Halford is immediately available for selection and goes into the squad to face Hamilton on Wednesday.

McInnes told his club website: "I am delighted to bring someone of Greg's experience and ability to the club.

"At this stage of the campaign, it is difficult to bring any player in, so I'm really pleased we've managed to secure someone of his stature."

Halford played 16 times for Cardiff last season as the Welsh side achieved promotion to the Premier League.

But he left the club in the summer and has been without a club until joining the Dons.