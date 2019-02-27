Real Madrid v Barcelona to be shown live on STV Player

The Spanish cup semi-final tie is finely poised at 1-1 following the first leg.

Lionel Messi will be aiming to earn a place in the Spanish cup final. © SNS Group

Real Madrid v Barcelona in the Spanish cup semi-finals will be shown live on STV on Wednesday night.

The tie is finely poised at 1-1 following the first leg at the Nou Camp earlier this month.

Kick-off at the Bernabéu is at 8pm and the full match will be streamed live on the STV Player.

The winner will face either Valencia or Real Betis in the final.

In the first leg, also streamed on the STV Player, Lucas put Real Madrid ahead before Malcom equalised in the second half.

You can sign-up for the STV Player here.