Neil Lennon Q&A: Celtic manager on his 'dream' return 

Lennon is straight into action when Celtic visit Hearts on league duty tonight.

SNS

Neil Lennon discussed a range of topics upon his unveiling as Celtic interim manager on Wednesday.

The Northern Irishman described the last 24 hours as a "whirlwind" as Brendan Rodgers left Celtic Park and Lennon was quickly installed in the hotseat for a second stint.

Lennon said he will look to build on Rodgers' success by leaning on the club's established stars as they aim for the triple treble.

Here we run through all his answers to the big questions put to him at Wednesday's media conference.

Lennon on his return

"No-brainer, very grateful to be here. The board have put faith in me to see out the season.

"It has been a whirlwind 24 hours but the most important thing is the club.

"We've lost a manager who will go down as one of the greats, I've big shoes to fill.

"You dream of returning, you don't believe it. One day I hoped to walk back through the doors and it has come.

"This club means a hell of a lot to me, as a player and manager. These opportunities come around once in a lifetime but for me it has come around twice."

On the challenge ahead

"I'm looking forward to the challenge.

"Of course, different circumstances. The team has been unbelievable under Brendan.

"The circumstances are very different, I don't have much time to adjust so we need to adapt to that very quickly."

How he has changed?

"I'm not as volatile, I wanted to take on the world when I first took over and you mellow from that.

"I still have that energy and will to win, though.

"I don't have all the answers, I don't want to be compared to Brendan, he has his way and I have my way.

"I am always learning, it is a fantastic learning experience.

"I have been on good behaviour this year, I have had no issues with linesman or referees.

"Earlier in my career I had a big chip on my shoulder, it's not a chip anymore but I still have something on my shoulder.

"I still like to have that edge."

Celtic's playing style

"Keep the current style, I like to play attacking football, as did Brendan.

"It's the DNA of the club, it will be expansive and hopefully winning football.

"It's not about me, the club comes first. It's about the club and the players."

Could he stay at Celtic beyond this season?

"It's not about me, the club and the players come first.

"They are the most important aspect at this minute.

"It will be a club decision in the summer as to what the board think is the best thing to do moving forward."

Lennon on the title race

"We're in a great position but the gap can close over two or three games.

"The platform is there though to see it through, we have big-game players in the building and I am expecting their instincts to kick in now."

"Brendan has raised the bar. Everyone is talking about ten (consecutive league titles), I would just like to get to eight first.

"We have a really tough game at Tynecastle, we are just going to take it game-by-game."

Neil Lennon won three titles in is previous spell as Celtic boss. SNS Group

Bringing the thunder

"The thunder is here, I don't need to bring that back.

"I just need to bring trophies back.

"I am looking forward to a really good end to the season.

"I know the supporters are agitated, it's up to me to try and soothe that."

Lennon on the squad

"Celtic's form since the turn of the year has been fantastic, they were fantastic in Valencia.

"You can always look for things to improve on but this team, I like their mentality and the quality of football has been exemplary.

"I just want them to continue in that vein.

"There is a core here who have led the way and I will be leaning on them in the run-in."

Players leaving at the end of the season

Dedryck Boyata's contract expires at the end of the season. SNS Group

"What I would say to the players is once you leave Celtic, it is not the same.

"It is a very special club, with special supporters. Once you leave the club, there is a bit of a whole there.

"It is magical what this club provides for players, if they are thinking of leaving I'd make them think twice."

Tonight's match against Hearts

Neil Lennon was struck with a coin during this last visit to Tynecastle.

"I'm sure I will get a very nice welcome at Tynecastle tonight from both sets of fans."