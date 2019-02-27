Brendan Rodgers: I'd taken Celtic as far as I could

Rodgers has been appointed as the new manager of English Premier League side Leicester City.

Move: Rodgers has left Celtic. SNS

Brendan Rodgers quit Celtic for Leicester City because he felt he had taken the Scottish champions as far as he could.

The Northern Irishman ended his trophy-laden spell in charge of the Hoops on Tuesday when he signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Foxes.

Rodgers said while he was in no rush to depart Glasgow, he accepted Leicester's offer after coming to the conclusion he had achieved all he could with Celtic.

"I think there was a number of reasons [why I joined]," Rodgers told Leicester's official website.

"I was certainly in no hurry to leave Celtic. Celtic is a club that's a huge club worldwide, a renowned club, and I loved working with the players there.

"We were on a journey of great success over these last years but when the opportunity came to talk to Leicester and I was able to analyse it, it allowed me to think that I'd probably achieved and taken the club maybe at Celtic as far as I could at this moment.

"It's obviously come very quickly and obviously, of course, over the last few days, but I know I'm joining a fantastic club that has grown so quickly over these last few years.

"Of course, the big attraction for me is working with the players.

"It's a young squad, a very dynamic squad, it's got huge potential and you've got some of the players with good experience also.

"There was a number of factors in being here and, like I say, I'm absolutely delighted."