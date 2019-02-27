Morelos believes move from Rangers is likely this summer

The Colombian told a radio station in his homeland that the Premier League was his target.

Morelos has been the stand-out player for Rangers this season. SNS Group

Alfredo Morelos has targeted a move to the English Premier League as the Rangers striker prepares for offers this summer.

The Colombian has been linked with a move away from Ibrox after scoring 27 goals this season.

Speaking to a radio station from his homeland, Morelos said he expects Rangers to receive bids for his services this summer.

The forward continued by declaring his interest in a move to the English top-flight at some point after leading the line for Rangers this season.

"The goals are what speak," speaking to Bogota's W Radio. "Many teams have shown interest and come to Scotland to see me.

"I don't know. It's likely that an offer comes in summer. With this amount of goals I'm attracting great attention in Europe and throughout the world.

"As I said, let's hope that things work out. I hope to play many matches here, in the league and now as we enter the Scottish cup quarter-finals.

"Hopefully I score many more goals and we will see what happens in summer."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has described previous bids for the player as unacceptable and said he wanted the striker to remain at Ibrox.

Morelos made it clear he was happy at the club but saw his future elsewhere and had ambitions to move to a top-class league, with England his preferred destination.

He said: "I have it here near me, the Premier League. It's a top league. Hopefully it will work for me.

"If it's not possible, and there are other options, like Spain, it's another very important league in the world. Let it be god's will.

"I'm already prepared to be at a competitive level. Hopefully it will work out.

"Now I need to finish with Rangers here, keep doing things right, score many goals and I'm happy."