  • STV
  • MySTV

Morelos believes move from Rangers is likely this summer

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Colombian told a radio station in his homeland that the Premier League was his target.

Morelos has been the stand-out player for Rangers this season.
Morelos has been the stand-out player for Rangers this season. SNS Group

Alfredo Morelos has targeted a move to the English Premier League as the Rangers striker prepares for offers this summer.

The Colombian has been linked with a move away from Ibrox after scoring 27 goals this season.

Speaking to a radio station from his homeland, Morelos said he expects Rangers to receive bids for his services this summer.

The forward continued by declaring his interest in a move to the English top-flight at some point after leading the line for Rangers this season.

"The goals are what speak," speaking to Bogota's W Radio. "Many teams have shown interest and come to Scotland to see me.

"I don't know. It's likely that an offer comes in summer. With this amount of goals I'm attracting great attention in Europe and throughout the world.

"As I said, let's hope that things work out. I hope to play many matches here, in the league and now as we enter the Scottish cup quarter-finals.

"Hopefully I score many more goals and we will see what happens in summer."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has described previous bids for the player as unacceptable and said he wanted the striker to remain at Ibrox.

Morelos made it clear he was happy at the club but saw his future elsewhere and had ambitions to move to a top-class league, with England his preferred destination.

He said: "I have it here near me, the Premier League. It's a top league. Hopefully it will work for me.

"If it's not possible, and there are other options, like Spain, it's another very important league in the world. Let it be god's will.

"I'm already prepared to be at a competitive level. Hopefully it will work out.

"Now I need to finish with Rangers here, keep doing things right, score many goals and I'm happy."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.