Premiership: Celtic hit late winner, Rangers thump Dundee

STV

Hamilton defeated Aberdeen while Hibs bounced back to beat St Johnstone.

Celtic scored a late winner at Tynecastle.
Celtic scored a late winner at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen 0-2 Hamilton

Hamilton stunned Aberdeen at Pittodrie to take a vital three points in the fight against relegation.

After 33 minutes, George Oakley scored a memorable goal to put Accies in front. He ran on to a high ball and hit the ball on the half-volley from the tightest of angles, sending it past Joe Lewis and in off the back post.

The visitors doubled their lead just before the hour mark. Lennard Sowah played a one-two with Oakley before setting up Mikel Miller to hit in a low shot.

Aberdeen couldn't muster a response as their poor home form continued but Accies took a confidence-boosting win and moved out of the bottom two.

Hearts 1-2 Celtic

Neil Lennon's second spell as Celtic manager began with a dramatic win at Tynecastle.

Hearts had enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges but were stung by a swift counter-attack in the 36th minute. Ewan Henderson found Scott Sinclair and the winger placed in Oliver Burke as Celtic players poured forward at pace. Burke could have shot but opted to square the ball for James Forrest to knock in.

The hosts' hopes of getting back into the game were dealt a blow when Jamie Brandon was sent off for leading with an elbow just before half-time and Craig Levein was forced to bring on Oliver Bozanic for Steven Naismith with the forward having a knee injury.

Hearts did get level and the goal came from the penalty spot. Kristoffer Ajer fouled Arnaud Djoum and Bozanic sent Scott Bain the wrong way from the spot.

Lennon brought on Odsonne Edouard and then Timothy Weah as his side pushed for a winner and it was Edouard who delivered. Scott Brown crossed and Edouard tapped in to score a stoppage time winner.

Kilmarnock A-A Motherwell

With fog limiting visibility at Rugby Park, referee John Beaton brought the match to a halt as the teams came out for the second half. With conditions not improving during a short break the official abandoned the match with the score at 0-0.

Rangers 4-0 Dundee

Rangers had scored five goals in each of their previous two games and kept up their prolific streak as they dismantled Dundee.

The Ibrox support only had to wait four minutes for the opener and there was an unlikely scorer. Glen Kam ara, who joined the club from Dundee in January, scored his first career goal volleying home after being set up by James Tavernier.

The provider turned scorer just three minutes later, knocking in a rebound after Alfredo Morelos' shot was saved.

Morelos had returned to the side after suspension and soon got in on the scoring himself. The Colombian knocked in Rangers third after being set up by Scott Arfield and three points looked assured after just 23 minutes.

The hosts continued to dominate but couldn't add to the scoreline until the dying minutes. Jermain Defoe, who had come off the bench, finished smartly.

St Johnstone 1-2 Hibernian

The hosts took the lead after 14 minutes when Chris Kane saw his shot stopped by Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano but found the net after latching on to the rebound.

Both sides had chances to score before half-time but it was on 64 minutes that Hibs got their equaliser. Florian Kamberi went down under a challenge from Joe Shaugnessy and Marc McNulty scored from the resulting penalty.

Six minutes later Hibs were reduced to ten men. Vykintas Slivka had been booked earlier for diving and he was shown another yellow for a challenge on Tony Watt.

Despite the disadvantage, the visitors were to get a winner. McNulty ran on to a through ball from Dominique Malonga and clipped the ball over Cammy Bell to clinch the win for his side.

