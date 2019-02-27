  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard wanted more from Rangers players in 4-0 rout

STV

The Rangers boss said his side was "sloppy" in the second half at Ibrox.

Gerrard demanded full effort from his players.
Gerrard demanded full effort from his players. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard praised his Rangers players for their first-half showing against Dundee but was critical of them for easing up after the break in their 4-0 win.

Goals from Glen Kamara, James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos had put the result beyond reasonable doubt by half time but there was no further score until Jermain Defoe added his name to the scoresheet in the 89th minute.

The result continued a strong run where Rangers have now scored 13 goals in three games without conceding. But Gerrard saw room for improvement and said players switched off when the job was done.

He said: "We did the job in the first 30 minutes when we were excellent, playing with intensity and hunting the ball down.

"We got the job done early but then in the second half we completely dropped our standards and didn't look like Rangers individually or collectively.

"We got sloppy, kept making mistakes all over the pitch and the second half wasn't enjoyable for me. I don't think we really entertained the fans in the second half. Thankfully Jermain Defoe made me feel a little bit better.

"It's frustrating because top teams have standards which they never really let slip.

"If you compare the first half to the second, it's completely different. We were outstanding for certainly half an hour. In the second half, I didn't really recognise us."

The Rangers boss spoke to Kamara and Ryan Jack at full-time and revealed that the pair were the only players he excused from his criticism and was coaching them to push the rest of the side on.

"It was just a bit of coaching and advice for those two," he explained.

"They are in the middle of the pitch, they are the two conductors and they should be controlling the rhythm of the game.

"If they want to become top leaders and keep improving, they should be going for people in the second half because you can't let that amount of people in your team let their standards drop.

"I thought Glen and Ryan's standards didn't drop, they were probably the only two. The advice is that when they smell that in future, go for a few people and rattle some cages because it's not acceptable."

Defeated Dundee manager Jim McIntyre said: "To give away a goal in the fourth minute from a free-kick was just schoolboy from us.

"After that, I thought Rangers' movement was sensational, they fed off our mistakes. All in all, it wasn't a good night for us."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.