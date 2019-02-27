Gerrard wanted more from Rangers players in 4-0 rout

The Rangers boss said his side was "sloppy" in the second half at Ibrox.

Gerrard demanded full effort from his players. SNS Group

Steven Gerrard praised his Rangers players for their first-half showing against Dundee but was critical of them for easing up after the break in their 4-0 win.

Goals from Glen Kamara, James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos had put the result beyond reasonable doubt by half time but there was no further score until Jermain Defoe added his name to the scoresheet in the 89th minute.

The result continued a strong run where Rangers have now scored 13 goals in three games without conceding. But Gerrard saw room for improvement and said players switched off when the job was done.

He said: "We did the job in the first 30 minutes when we were excellent, playing with intensity and hunting the ball down.

"We got the job done early but then in the second half we completely dropped our standards and didn't look like Rangers individually or collectively.

"We got sloppy, kept making mistakes all over the pitch and the second half wasn't enjoyable for me. I don't think we really entertained the fans in the second half. Thankfully Jermain Defoe made me feel a little bit better.

"It's frustrating because top teams have standards which they never really let slip.

"If you compare the first half to the second, it's completely different. We were outstanding for certainly half an hour. In the second half, I didn't really recognise us."

The Rangers boss spoke to Kamara and Ryan Jack at full-time and revealed that the pair were the only players he excused from his criticism and was coaching them to push the rest of the side on.

"It was just a bit of coaching and advice for those two," he explained.

"They are in the middle of the pitch, they are the two conductors and they should be controlling the rhythm of the game.

"If they want to become top leaders and keep improving, they should be going for people in the second half because you can't let that amount of people in your team let their standards drop.

"I thought Glen and Ryan's standards didn't drop, they were probably the only two. The advice is that when they smell that in future, go for a few people and rattle some cages because it's not acceptable."

Defeated Dundee manager Jim McIntyre said: "To give away a goal in the fourth minute from a free-kick was just schoolboy from us.

"After that, I thought Rangers' movement was sensational, they fed off our mistakes. All in all, it wasn't a good night for us."