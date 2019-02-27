  • STV
Rice: Rangers were inspiration for Pittodrie win

The Accies boss said he took lessons from a heavy defeat against Rangers.

Rice's side stunned Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Rice's side stunned Aberdeen at Pittodrie. SNS Group

Hamilton Accies boss Brian Rice saw his side record a surprise 2-0 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie and revealed he had learned from watching Rangers.

Accies fell to a 5-0 defeat when they faced Steven Gerrard's team on Sunday but they bounced back in style days later and Rice said that he learned clear lessons from that loss.

"Rangers really inspired me on Sunday. I saw how hard they worked, how they got on the ball, how they made angles, how they passed it.

"We went in Monday morning and started working away. Tonight we got our just rewards.

"The performance was very good. We got everything I asked of the boys coming off the back of Sunday. I asked them for a reaction and to get on the front foot. A clean sheet up here is a marvellous achievement.

"It's quite easy to come up here and be on the back foot because they're a very good team and a very strong team."

January signing George Oakley opened the scoring with a powerful shot from the narrowest of angles and Rice said he believed his striker knew exactly what he was doing.

"George will say he meant the goal. I've just seen it, and I think he has meant it. If he has meant it, then fair play to him."

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes was left searching for reasons why his side hadn't won a home league match since before Christmas.

"I thought the team with more aggression won the game," said McInnes.

"It's a reminder to our players that while there was plenty of effort, you can't just win a game based on your quality. There are so many other factors.

"We were unconvincing from the off in terms of our defending. I thought the last 10 minutes of the first half we asked the question and were unfortunate not to get the equaliser.

"We asked the players to deliver a second half full of confidence, with aggression and intent. We got that in spells, but the two goals we lose are extremely disappointing.

"We should expect better and the supporters should expect better.

"We're getting plaudits for our away form at the moment, but you can't achieve what we want to if your home form isn't good. We've had some straightforward games we would have dealt with in the past, and I can't quite put my finger on it.

"Certainly going into the cup game against Rangers on Sunday, we have to be more aggressive, and the level of performance has to be better.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.