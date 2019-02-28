Brown hails 'huge' Celtic win after 'sad' Rodgers exit

Scott Brown said Celtic's win over Hearts was crucial after 'sad times' as Brendan Rodgers left.

Scott Brown hailed a "huge" Celtic win at Tynecastle as the Hoops put "sad times" behind them following Brendan Rodgers' departure.

Odsonne Edouard scored a last-minute winner as the champions maintained their eight-point advantage at the top of the Premiership by beating ten-man Hearts 2-1.

Brown said the win was significant after a whirlwind 24 hours saw double treble-winning manager Rodgers quit for Leicester and Neil Lennon return for a second spell in charge.

He said: "As soon as a game comes along, everyone forgets about everything else.

"It was sad times the manager leaving but the main focus was going to Tynecastle and getting three points and we managed to do that.

"It's huge, it keeps us eight points clear at the top of the table, that's where we wanted to be and we've managed to do that."

Rodgers' shock exit this week drew criticism from a section of the Celtic support.

Brown, however, was quick to pay tribute to the Northern Irishman's work in Glasgow.

He added: "There is never a great time for a manager to leave but he has left us in a great place. We'll miss Brendan, he was fantastic for this club and for me.

"When he came in the club wasn't in a great place, but he re-energised the whole club.

"He was brilliant for me, it was sad to see him go but we have another great manager coming in. He will build on what Brendan done and hopefully keep it going until the end of the season.

"The gaffer is always positive, he will bring a different game plan, he has been there and done it all before, he has won trophies, that is why we brought him back in."