Kilmarnock v Motherwell fixture rearranged for Saturday

The match was abandoned due to heavy fog at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

The abandoned Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Motherwell has been rearranged for Saturday, March 2.

Following discussions between both clubs and the league, the SPFL rescheduled the fixture for this Saturday, with kick off at Rugby Park at 3pm.

Referee John Beaton said he had no option but to call the game off, with the score tied at 0-0.

He said: "I think the Motherwell fans told us that they could not see the game and that was the first sign of a problem.

"Both assistant referees told me that they could not see the opposite side of the field.

"It was just difficult to see and the Motherwell manager pointed out that it was difficult to see the ball coming from a distance.

"Ultimately that becomes a safety issue and we have a responsibility to the paying fan and if they can't see the game then it becomes a bit farcical. That was a big factor in the decision."