St Mirren's Greg Tansey banned for Dikamona tackle

St Mirren midfielder Greg Tansey will serve a two-match ban for serious foul play following his challenge on Hearts' Clevid Dikamona on Saturday.

Tansey, 30, was cautioned for the tackle in first-half stoppage time of the 1-1 draw at Tynecastle.

The incident was put up for review by the governing body's compliance officer, with three former refs coming to a unanimous decision a red card offence could have been missed.

St Mirren opted to contest the charge but their case was rejected on Thursday at a fast-track hearing.

Tansey will now miss the Buddies' games against Livingston and Kilmarnock.