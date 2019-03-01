League clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona live on STV

The second El Clásico in just four days will be streamed on the STV Player this weekend.

Gerard Pique could feature for Barcelona. SNS Group

Real Madrid and Barcelona's second meeting in just four days will be shown live on STV this weekend.

The league clash at the Bernabéu kicks off at 7.45pm on Saturday with Real currently nine points behind their old rivals in the race for the title.

The full match - known as El Clásico - will be streamed live on the STV Player in partnership with Eleven Sports.

Barcelona go into the tie fresh from a 4-1 aggregate win over Real in the Spanish cup semi-finals.

