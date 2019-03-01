Gerrard: Morelos and McKenna battle is 'box office'

The Rangers boss hopes both men will stay on the pitch for the full 90 minutes on Sunday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6008856992001-web-sport-gerrard.jpg" />

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said he hopes Alfredo Morelos and Scott McKenna's 'box office' battle lasts the full 90 minutes at Pittodrie this time around.

The Light Blues' top goalscorer and Dons' defensive stalwart both saw red after tangling during Rangers' 4-2 Premiership win last month.

Morelos has been sent off three times against Derek McInnes' side this season, twice for clashes for McKenna, and Gerrard said he wants neither player to cross the line during Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final.

"I think they are both box office to watch for neutrals," he said.

"I'm sure it will be another physical battle between them both, hopefully both players stay on the right side of it this time and we can see that box-office battle for 90 minutes.

"It was a real shame last time both of them getting sent off because I was really enjoying it.

"Scott is a tremendous defender, he is always physical, and Alfredo was unplayable on the day.

Clash: Morelos and McKenna tangle at Pittodrie. SNS

"It was great to watch, hopefully both can stay on the pitch for 90 minutes this time because they are the type of battles everyone wants to see."

Scott Arfield and Andy Halliday are injury doubts for Rangers' Pittodrie trip.

Gerrard laid down the gauntlet to his players to use Sunday as a chance to prove they have a winning mentality.

He added: "Sunday is a real opportunity for the players to show they want to be winners at this football club.

"You don't want to just be remembered as a good player, you want to be remembered as a winner and a player who helped get this club to finals.

"That is the challenge, it is a wonderful game to look forward to, to go up to Pittodrie and play in a hostile environment against a good team, that has to be exciting for a player."