Lennon prepares for 'surreal' return to Hibs as Celtic boss

Scottish Cup quarter-final forces Lennon return to Easter Road just weeks after departure.

Return: Lennon is returning to Hibs as Celtic manager. SNS

Neil Lennon said he's ready to put his "surreal" return to Easter Road to one side as he looks to steer Celtic into the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The Northern Irishman left Hibs earlier this year but he has made a quick comeback to management by filling the void caused by Brendan Rodgers' move to Leicester.

Lennon admitted his return to Leith comes in unexpected circumstances but believes after a successful three-year stint with the club he is fully prepared for the challenge.

He said: "It will be a bit surreal for me going back so early but I'm prepared for it.

"I'm as familiar as you can be with the club, I know the backdrop of what is required.

"We feel we did a good job, when I took over Hibs were in the Championship and people raised eyebrows.

"But I saw real potential and we fulfilled that potential, we had a brilliant season last year, played superb football.

"Things went a little bit dry for four or five weeks but Paul has come in and won three out of three, we're going to face a confident team tomorrow."

Lennon said his focus is solely on keeping Celtic's triple treble dream alive, and not the various "sub-plots" which his return to Hibs will cause.

"It's not about me," he continued. "I'm working for the players, there might be a few sub-plots with me going back but that's not the major issue, the major issue is for me to help these players reach the semi-finals.

"We know we have to perform at a really high level to win away from home.

"It's a big game for Hibs too."