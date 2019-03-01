Brendan Rodgers Q&A: Leicester boss discusses Celtic exit

The ex-Celtic manager explained his reasons for leaving and reacted to supporter criticism.

Decision: Rodgers said he had to take emotion out of his move to Leicester. SNS

Brendan Rodgers answered questions on his shock departure from Celtic at his first media conference as Leicester boss on Friday.

The Northern Irishman said he would have stayed at Celtic "for life" if he'd let his heart rule his head.

But he insisted the opportunity to join the Foxes was too good to turn down.

Rodgers said he understands Celtic supporters' anger at the timing of his move but hopes that in time he'll be remembered for the seven trophies he delivered during his stint in Glasgow.

Here we run through all the key questions put to Rodgers on his switch.

Why make the move?

"If I made this decision with my heart I'd be at Celtic for life.

"It all happened very quickly, I was presented an opportunity and my decision was that I felt after three years at Celtic, the success we had on the pitch and improvements we had made, I felt it was time to move on to my next challenge.

"I'd had opportunities to leave but this opportunity was too good to turn down.

"To come to a club with the ambition Leicester have, with a very simple infrastructure that allows me to work well with the chairman and the sporting director and a group of players that are young and hungry, and need stabilising, the emotion here on and off the pitch has been incredible, I felt I could come in and help, we're also moving to one of the best training grounds in the world, all that in the mix.

"It wasn't easy at all, I have family that are still deeply upset but I have to remove that emotion as a football manager, I'm very happy I've made the move.

"My family have grown up Celtic supporters, there is real sadness, in my time in Scotland I made some real friends, the players were an incredible bunch, all the staff were amazing, the supporters were incredible home and away from the first day, my family have supported Celtic all their life but I have to remove that, if I think I've achieved all I can I have to look elsewhere and that is what I did."

Have you joined a bigger club?

"I've seen that banded about, Celtic is one of the biggest clubs in world football, it is one of the reasons I went to Celtic.

"It has won the European Cup, get 60,000 every week, their is an intensity and demand to play at Celtic not matched by many teams in the world.

"For me, it is not about which club is bigger, it is about the challenge and coming back into the Premier League and working against top players and coaches and with a club with that ambition to move forward and keep progressing, ultimately that was the real draw."

Success: Rodgers said he hopes to be remembered for his on-pitch success as Celtic boss. SNS

Has Celtic supporters' reaction hurt you?

"I've obviously seen and read some of what has been said. Celtic supporters will hurt, I understand how they feel, they are maybe a bit worried in terms of what would happen with me leaving.

"But what gave me comfort to move was that what we had put in place there will stabilise the club moving forward.

"They have brilliant staff, John Kennedy understands the success we had, he knows the fabric of the club and how we were able to bring success.

"Scott Brown, an incredible leader on and off the pitch.

"As hard as it was to make the decision, I knew the improvements we made would hopefully allow that success to continue.

"We left with the club in a good place, eight points clear, having won a trophy and in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Why not wait until the summer?

"I understand the timing issue, the ideal time would have been the summer, it wasn't something I was looking for.

"The team was very focused and winning but this was an opportunity that arose very quickly, removing the emotion from that was key.

"I believe the opportunity to come to a club like Leicester wasn't going to wait for me and I had a decision to make, however hard that was and difficult it is, I respect people will hurt but hopefully in time the measure of my success will be what we did on the field and the improvements we made off the pitch.

Backlash: Celtic supporters share their anger at Rodgers' departure. SNS

Unfair to say you have swapped 'immortality for mediocrity'?

"Listen, words, you have to be careful with words, I seen the banner, the Celtic supporters are hurting, this is a worldwide fanbase, an incredible support that gave me anything, I'm not going to say anything other than that.

"There was a moment when there was a shock and they are angry but I think eventually reality will set in and the work we did there will be appreciated.

"It's maybe a little unfair on Leicester, I certainly haven't come into a mediocre club, this is a fantastic club with a real rich history and its recent history has been incredible.

"For me, I come in with the ambition to push higher than where we are. It was difficult but a decision I made from a career perspective."

Was it now or never?

"It wouldn't have waited until the summer, I believe. The club had to make a decision in terms of where they were that, the intention was to bring in someone permanent.

"When they spoke to Celtic, they made it clear I was their only choice which left me with a decision to make, it wouldn't have waited."