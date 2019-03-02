Premiership: Killie and Well draw, Saints beat Livi

Kilmarnock and Motherwell played out a goalless draw, while St Mirren left it late to win.

Denied: Brophy misses a chance to hand Kilmarnock the lead. SNS

Kilmarnock 0-0 Motherwell

Kilmarnock drew 0-0 with Motherwell as the rearranged Premiership fixture ended in a stalemate.

The heavy fog which saw Wednesday's initial meeting between the two sides at Rugby Park called off was replaced by wind and driving rain, leaving both sides to toil in vain to find the net.

Killie goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann denied Jake Hastie and Gboly Ariyibi during the first-half.

After the interval the home side looked the more likely to break the deadlock but Rory McKenzie hit the bar and Steelmen shot-stopper Mark Gilliespie produced an impressive stave to frustrate Eamonn Brophy.

The draw leaves Kilmarnock three points behind third-placed Aberdeen, while Stephen Robinson's Steelmen sit four points off the top six.

St Mirren 1-0 Livingston

Winner: Ryan Flynn celebrates his match-winning goal. SNS

Ryan Flynn struck late on as St Mirren bagged a crucial win in their battle against relegation.

In tough conditions, a game of few chances looked set to end a stalemate.

But on 89 minutes Buddies winger Flynn pounced to prod home after Liam Kelly parried out Simeon Jackson's curling effort.

St Mirren's first win of 2019 pulls Oran Kearney's side to within a point of second-bottom Dundee.