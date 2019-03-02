Hibs 0-2 Celtic: Second-half double earns Hoops progress

Celtic's strong second-half showing ensured Neil Lennon made a winning return to Easter Road.

Opener: Forrest celebrates his stunning goal. SNS

James Forrest scored a stunner as Celtic beat Hibs 2-0 to reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The Scotland winger opened the scoring at Easter Road just after the hour mark with a powerful effort, before captain Scott Brown doubled the Hoops' advantage in emphatic fashion to seal progress.

An open contest in Edinburgh saw chances come and go at either end until Forrest broke the deadlock.

The pacy Hoops attacker received the ball on the edge of the Hibs box before blasting the ball past goalkeeper Omir Marciano.

Celtic added a second on 74 minutes when Brown arrived late into the penalty box to drive the ball high into the net.

Victory sees the Scottish champions keep their treble treble hopes alive.

Off-the-pitch incidents punctuated the second half.

Play was halted briefly as referee Willie Collum retrieved a glass bottle thrown at Scott Sinclair during a corner kick, while pyrotechnics were thrown towards the pitch in the aftermath of Forrest's crucial opener.