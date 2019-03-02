Lennon hails 'outstanding' Celtic win on his Hibs return

Goals from Forrest and Brown ensured Neil Lennon made a winning return to Easter Road.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon hailed an "outstanding" display by his side as he made a winning return to Easter Road.

Second-half strikes from James Forrest and Scott Brown booked Celtic's spot in the last four of the Scottish Cup and extended their unbeaten cup run to 24 domestic matches.

Lennon has now steered the champions to back-to-back wins in the capital since stepping in to replace Brendan Rodgers as Hoops boss.

The Northern Irishman paid tribute to his team's mentality as Rodgers' shock exit to one side.

Lennon said: "Absolutely delighted, I got everything I wanted.

"Outstanding performance from the team, second half was as good as I have seen them play for a while.

"Very difficult week for them physically and emotionally so to go out and play like they did in the second half speaks volumes for their mentality.

"The performance in the second half gives me lots of encouragement, it was brilliant."

Forrest broke the deadlock with a stunning strike, before captain Brown continued his rich vein of form in front of goal to seal the win.

Lennon said the Scottish duo will go down in club folklore when they hang up their boots.

"It's like going back in time to 2010," he added. "They were with me then and nine years later they are still outstanding footballers for this club.

"For me they are two Celtic greats and they are still writing chapters for what they have left in their time here."

Lennon left Hibs earlier this year but he has quickly found himself back in the spotlight after returning to Parkhead for a second spell.

The 47-year-old admitted his quick return to the capital stirred the emotions.

"It was a long day," continued Lennon.

"My stomach was churning, I had to go for a walk and get some fresh air.

"It was difficult leaving but it has worked out OK I think.

"Now, my whole focus is on Celtic."