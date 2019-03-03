Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers: Worrall equaliser sends tie to replay

Worrall cancelled out Cosgrove's opener to send the Scottish Cup quarter-final to a replay.

Opener: Sam Cosgrove hands Aberdeen the lead. SNS

Aberdeen and Rangers drew 1-1 at Pittodrie to set up a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Ibrox.

The Dons grabbed an early lead when Gary Mackay-Steven was fouled by Rangers defender Connor Goldson and Sam Cosgrove stepped up convert from the penalty spot.

But Joe Worrall drew the Light Blues level just after half-time when he found space to volley home Ryan Kent's corner.

Aberdeen twice went close to regaining the advantage from set-pieces, but were denied on both occasions by last-ditch defending from the visitors during goalmouth scrambles.

Rangers threatened to complete the turnaround on the counter-attack.

Alfredo Morelos looked poised to score the winner in the dying moments but Dons defender Scott McKenna impressively denied the Colombian striker to ensure it ended all square.

The tie now goes to a replay at Ibrox on Tuesday, March 12.

Leveller: Worrall volleys in the equaliser SNS

Aberdeen went ahead after just nine minutes when in-form striker Cosgrove narrowly beat Allan McGregor from the spot.

The Dons battled impressively throughout the rest of the half to hold onto their advantage, while McKenna passed up a headed chance to double their lead.

Steven Gerrard's half-time team-talk paid immediate dividends, though, as Rangers levelled the scores when Worrall found space at the back post to volley in Ryan Kent's corner.

Aberdeen grew back into the contest as the second half progressed and twice threatened a winner from set-pieces but the Light Blues scrambled the ball to safety on both occasions.