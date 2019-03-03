  • STV
Worrall: Gerrard pushed us to save our season at Pittodrie

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The defender hailed his 'massive' goal as Rangers set up an Ibrox cup replay with Aberdeen.

Rangers defender Joe Worrall hailed his "massive" equaliser as the Light Blues responded to manager Steven Gerrard's half-time warning to save their season at Pittodrie.

The Ibrox side looked set to exit both domestic cup competitions at the hands of Aberdeen after Sam Cosgrove fired the Dons into an early lead from the penalty spot.

But Light Blues defender Worrall volleyed home from a corner just after the interval to set up a replay at Ibrox on March 12.

"It's massive," said the Nottingham Forest loanee. 

"The gaffer echoed at half-time we weren't good enough and we needed to win the second half to save our season.

"We have to stay in the cup, we knew Aberdeen would throw everyone at us but they have to come to Ibrox now and beat us to get through."

Worrall's boss picked out the centre-half for special praise after the match as the English prospect bounced back from his costly mistake against Kilmarnock at the turn of the year.

Gerrard said: "He was outstanding, it was a man of the match performance from Joe.

"Joe will be a captain at whatever club he ends up that.

"Big games need big players to step up and he's stepped up today."

Gerrard was forced into a pivotal half-time team-talk after watching his side toil throughout the opening 45 minutes against Derek McInnes' battling side.

The Ibrox boss said he demanded a "braver" display from his charges as he looked to salvage the tie.

"I thought Aberdeen edged the first 45 minutes," added Gerrard.

"It was a game where we had to stand up and compete, but at the same time we forget to play at the right times.

"Aberdeen just edged the first half, but there was only the penalty between us.

"I asked for more from the players at half-time, I asked us to be braver on the ball in possession and try to make things happen. I was much more pleased with the second half.

"Reflecting on the game as a whole, I'd say it is a fair result."

