McInnes: Strong away record shows we'll be ready at Ibrox

Derek McInnes says he's unfazed by the prospect of a Scottish Cup quarter-final at Ibrox.

Derek McInnes said Aberdeen are unfazed by the prospect of a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay at Ibrox after twice beating Rangers in Glasgow this season.

Sam Cosgrove's early penalty looked set to send the Dons through to the last four but Light Blues defender Joe Worrall volleyed in an equaliser to send the tie to a replay.

McInnes was happy with his players' performance as they went close to knocking Steven Gerrard's side out of both domestic cup competitions this season.

Rangers stormed to a 4-2 win at Pittodrie earlier this year in the league but the Dons boss lauded his charges for a much-improved showing.

"We had more speed in the team today," he said.

"There was more atmosphere in the game and it got the players cranked up.

"The game was charged, it needed to be played that way.

"A lot of good players on show, a lot of my players played very well."

Aberdeen were victorious at Ibrox earlier earlier in the Premiership campaign, while McInnes' men got the better of Rangers in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden.

McInnes drew heart from those showings as his side get set for another trip to Glasgow.

He added: "We need to do it all over again but it doesn't matter to me it is in Glasgow.

"We have won at Ibrox and Hampden this season and have a very good away record.

"We look forward to the game when it comes around.

"We've missed an opportunity from a winning position but we're still alive and kicking and will be ready for the replay."