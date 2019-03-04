Cup draw pits Celtic against Aberdeen or Rangers

The draw for the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup has been made at Firhill.

This year's final takes place at Hampden in May. SNS Group

Celtic have been drawn to face either Aberdeen or Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, with Hearts or Partick Thistle facing Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The draw for the final four of the competition was made at Firhill following Partick thistle's 1-1 draw with Hearts.

The ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of April 13/14.

Aberdeen and Rangers will settle whowill face Celtic when they meet in a replay at Ibrox on March 12, having drawn 1-1 at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Hearts and Partick Thistle will also have to play it again to decide who progresses. Hearts were on top in the first half and led through a Christophe Berra goal but Thistle, bottom of the Championship, rallied to force a replay with a goal from Christie Elliott.

Defending champions Celtic reached Hampden with a 2-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road, having previously knocked out St Johnstone and Airdrie.

Inverness won a dramatic all-Championship affair against Dundee United on Sunday, when Aaron Doran scored in the final minute to see off Dundee United. They had come through ties against Ross County, East Kilbride and Edinburgh City to make the quarter finals.

Scottish Cup semi-final draw