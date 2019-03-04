Levein frustrated Hearts didn't kill off Partick Thistle

Thistle came from behind to draw 1-1 with Hearts and force a cup replay.

Hearts boss Craig Levein admitted his side had made enough chances to win their Scottish Cup tie against Partick Thistle but said he took the positive from the 1-1 draw that his side were still in the competition.

Hearts dominated the first half play but only had a Christophe Berra goal to show for their efforts by the break and a rejuvenated thistle clawed their was back into the game and forced a replay with Christie Elliott's 72nd minute goal.

A replay will now be required at Tynecastle to see who faces Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the semi-finals and Levein had a little frustration that his side hadn't settled the issue at the first time of asking.

"We did enough to win the game in the first half but didn't get that gap and second goal that would have killed the game off," he said.

"Credit to Partick, they kept plugging away and caught us on a counter from a quick set piece which was annoying because we're generally good in those situations."

Levein was also frustrated that striker Uche Ikpeazu wasn't given a penalty at 1-1 when he was challenged by Gary Harkins inside the box.

"I really feel sorry for Uche," he said. "Just because he's stronger people shouldn't be allowed to foul him.

"I don't care what way you go down, if you get fouled it's a penalty.

"I don't want to start telling him to go down. He's a strong boy and he should get an even break.

"If he's stronger it's not a foul, but he constantly gets pulled up because he's stronger than others.

"I feel for him because you look at his performance he gives me everything you look for as a manager every week. He just doesn't get an even break."

Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell was delighted with his side's fightback after being second best in the first half.

"I thought it was a great cup tie," he said. "The big disappointment from the first half was composure and passing the ball I thought we didn't do until 25 or 30 minutes in.

"We knew we were going to defend the physicality of Hearts and set pieces where they have great variation. I thought we defended them well apart from the goal.



"I thought second half we were outstanding. Played well, passed well, scored a brilliant goal, played in their half more and had territory higher up the pitch.

"So I'm delighted with the players."

The sides will now meet for a replay at Tynecastle on March 12 with the winner facing Inverness in the semi-finals. Caldwell said that if his side comes through then they'll face another tough test.



"I saw Inverness (against Dundee United) and they probably had the best display of all the quarters. They're a very good team but we have a huge task first.

"I know the players know how difficult Tynecastle is and we have to be ready for the physical challenge and to be brave on the ball and cause them problems."