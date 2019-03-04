  • STV
  • MySTV

Levein frustrated Hearts didn't kill off Partick Thistle

STV

Thistle came from behind to draw 1-1 with Hearts and force a cup replay.

Hearts boss Craig Levein admitted his side had made enough chances to win their Scottish Cup tie against Partick Thistle but said he took the positive from the 1-1 draw that his side were still in the competition.

Hearts dominated the first half play but only had a Christophe Berra goal to show for their efforts by the break and a rejuvenated thistle clawed their was back into the game and forced a replay with Christie Elliott's 72nd minute goal.

A replay will now be required at Tynecastle to see who faces Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the semi-finals and Levein had a little frustration that his side hadn't settled the issue at the first time of asking.

"We did enough to win the game in the first half but didn't get that gap and second goal that would have killed the game off," he said. 

"Credit to Partick, they kept plugging away and caught us on a counter from a quick set piece which was annoying because we're generally good in those situations."

Levein was also frustrated that striker Uche Ikpeazu wasn't given a penalty at 1-1 when he was challenged by Gary Harkins inside the box.

"I really feel sorry for Uche," he said. "Just because he's stronger people shouldn't be allowed to foul him.

"I don't care what way you go down, if you get fouled it's a penalty.

"I don't want to start telling him to go down. He's a strong boy and he should get an even break.

"If he's stronger it's not a foul, but he constantly gets pulled up because he's stronger than others.

"I feel for him because you look at his performance he gives me everything you look for as a manager every week. He just doesn't get an even break."

Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell was delighted with his side's fightback after being second best in the first half.

"I thought it was a great cup tie," he said. "The big disappointment from the first half was composure and passing the ball I thought we didn't do until 25 or 30 minutes in.

"We knew we were going to defend the physicality of Hearts and set pieces where they have great variation. I thought we defended them well apart from the goal.

"I thought second half we were outstanding. Played well, passed well, scored a brilliant goal, played in their half more and had territory higher up the pitch.

"So I'm delighted with the players."

 The sides will now meet for a replay at Tynecastle on March 12 with the winner facing Inverness in the semi-finals. Caldwell said that if his side comes through then they'll face another tough test.

"I saw Inverness (against Dundee United) and they probably had the best display of all the quarters. They're a very good team but we have a huge task first.

"I know the players know how difficult Tynecastle is and we have to be ready for the physical challenge and to be brave on the ball and cause them problems."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.