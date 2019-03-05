Rangers shouldn't risk resting Morelos, says Alex Rae

The striker will walk a disciplinary tightrope in the cup replay against Aberdeen.

Former Rangers star Alex Rae has said there's no question that Alfredo Morelos should lead the line for the Ibrox side in their Scottish Cup replay next week.

Rangers go toe-to-toe with Aberdeen again in the match that will determine who faces Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden.

Morelos would be walking a disciplinary tightrope in the game, with his booking in the first fixture meaning that a yellow card in the replay would see him suspended if Rangers progressed.

That's prompted some to suggest that the prolific striker should be left out of the team for the replay to avoid missing a potential Old Firm semi-final but Rae says the first priority should be reaching the last four of the competition.

"I think it's a no-brainer," he told STV. "He's a stand-out player for Rangers this season with 28 goals.

"Listen, I think he's got that bit about him where he likes to put it about but if you're trying to get out of that tie then you need to play your best players and Alfredo comes very much into that equation.

"I think it was a wee bit of a deterrent getting booked after 11 or 12 minutes on Sunday but it's a different game again and he thrives on these games.

"I think Steven Gerrard will most certainly play him. When you look at the statistics of the games he hasn't played it's not been great for Rangers.

"He is the go-to guy. He's one of the most improved players in Scotland this season and you can see that in the way he's playing and the goals he's contributing with.

"From Steven Gerrard's point of view he has to get to the semi-final against Celtic and without Alfredo Morelos that becomes more difficult. I would be extremely surprised if he doesn't play against Aberdeen next Tuesday."

Morelos has been one of Rangers' key performers this season and is the top scorer in the Premiership but has been criticised for his disciplinary record.

Rae said he was a fan of the Colombian's style of play and his battling approach brings something to the game.

"I think he's a young guy who's only 22 and he likes to get physical with centre-halves," he said. "He likes to fight and scrap, which I like.

"The Aberdeen centre-halves are always letting him know and I think it's intriguing and it's always a good battle. I think he flourishes in these circumstances.

"There's obviously a line that you don't go over but he's been brilliant. If you take into consideration the league game up at Pittodrie recently, he terrorised Aberdeen so he'll be looking to do that next week from a Rangers perspective."

