  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers shouldn't risk resting Morelos, says Alex Rae

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The striker will walk a disciplinary tightrope in the cup replay against Aberdeen.

Former Rangers star Alex Rae has said there's no question that Alfredo Morelos should lead the line for the Ibrox side in their Scottish Cup replay next week.

Rangers go toe-to-toe with Aberdeen again in the match that will determine who faces Celtic in the semi-final at Hampden.

Morelos would be walking a disciplinary tightrope in the game, with his booking in the first fixture meaning that a yellow card in the replay would see him suspended if Rangers progressed.

That's prompted some to suggest that the prolific striker should be left out of the team for the replay to avoid missing a potential Old Firm semi-final but Rae says the first priority should be reaching the last four of the competition.

"I think it's a no-brainer," he told STV. "He's a stand-out player for Rangers this season with 28 goals.

"Listen, I think he's got that bit about him where he likes to put it about but if you're trying to get out of that tie then you need to play your best players and Alfredo comes very much into that equation.

"I think it was a wee bit of a deterrent getting booked after 11 or 12 minutes on Sunday but it's a different game again and he thrives on these games.

"I think Steven Gerrard will most certainly play him. When you look at the statistics of the games he hasn't played it's not been great for Rangers.

"He is the go-to guy. He's one of the most improved players in Scotland this season and you can see that in the way he's playing and the goals he's contributing with.

"From Steven Gerrard's point of view he has to get to the semi-final against Celtic and without Alfredo Morelos that becomes more difficult. I would be extremely surprised if he doesn't play against Aberdeen next Tuesday."

Morelos has been one of Rangers' key performers this season and is the top scorer in the Premiership but has been criticised for his disciplinary record.

Rae said he was a fan of the Colombian's style of play and his battling approach brings something to the game.

"I think he's a young guy who's only 22 and he likes to get physical with centre-halves," he said. "He likes to fight and scrap, which I like.

"The Aberdeen centre-halves are always letting him know and I think it's intriguing and it's always a good battle. I think he flourishes in these circumstances.

"There's obviously a line that you don't go over but he's been brilliant. If you take into consideration the league game up at Pittodrie recently, he terrorised Aberdeen so he'll be looking to do that next week from a Rangers perspective."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.