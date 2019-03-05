Hibernian unable to identify bottle thrower from CCTV

The Easter Road club's chief executive Leeann Dempster has condemned the actions.

Buckfast: Bottle thrown at Celtic star. SNS

Hibernian Football Club have been unable to identify the fan who threw a Buckfast bottle at Celtic star Scott Sinclair.

The club have been checking CCTV images of Saturday's Scottish Cup tie at Easter Road that ended in a 2-0 Celtic victory, but have been unable to pinpoint the culprit.

However chief executive Leeann Dempster, who has strongly condemned the incident, has said that several supporters have been in touch to identify the person responsible.

In a statement released on the club website, she said: "On Saturday we promised to try and identify any supporter involved in the throwing of a bottle on to the pitch - something we simply cannot tolerate.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of our security personnel, we have been unable to pinpoint the individual through the existing CCTV set-up at Easter Road Stadium.

"However, we are heartened that several supporters have been in touch to try and identify the person responsible and we are following up on those."

Dempster also confirmed that the incident has led to Hibernian investing in upgrading their current CCTV set-up.

She said: "Clearly this is money we would rather be spending on football.

"In future, there will be no hiding place for those few individuals who seek to tarnish the reputation of the vast majority who do Hibernian proud on a weekly basis at grounds all over the country.

"Any supporter caught engaging in behaviour that places players, staff and other fans at risk will be dealt with in the strongest possible terms available to us, whether that involves exclusion from Easter Road Stadium, a Football Banning Order or criminal prosecution when appropriate."

The Edinburgh club have recently banned three supporters for the use of pyrotechnic at Dens Park and another incident of disorderly conduct.

Dempster continued: "All three supporters have been excluded from attending Easter Road Stadium for a defined period of time.

"It is in all of our interests to ensure those spending their time and money to support Hibernian and grow the game in Scotland needn't worry about the kind of environment they're putting themselves in.

"We are proud of our supporters and the many, many positives they bring not only in a football sense but also to the wider community.

"I am determined that a mindless minority will not detract from that."

