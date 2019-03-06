Ajer: Hooligans risk destroying reputation of Scottish game

Celtic defender Kris Ajer called for action after a bottle was thrown at Scott Sinclair.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6010720944001-web-sport-ajer.jpg" />

Celtic defender Kris Ajer has demanded action is taken before it is too late after a bottle was launched at his teammate Scott Sinclair.

Referee Willie Collum briefly halted the Hoops' 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Hibs to remove a bottle of Buckfast when Sinclair was targeted whilst taking a corner kick.

The incident came weeks after Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd was struck with a coin, while then-Hibs head coach Neil Lennon was floored by a coin during a fiery Edinburgh derby back in October.

Ajer slammed the scenes at Easter Road and called for something to be done immediately.

"That is really disappointing," said the Norwegian international.

"Hopefully action is taken before serious injury happens.

"You can't just sit and wait for the first really bad injury before you take any action.

"If this bottle hits Sinclair it can cause severe injuries, he is just lucky not to be hit.

"Too many times this season a line has been crossed."

Ajer joined Celtic from Start back in 2016.

The defensive prospect said he relishes playing in Scottish football stadiums but warned that a minority risk tarnishing the game's reputation north of the border if off-the-field incidents continue to take centre stage.

He added: "I still think Scottish fans are the best in the world, in terms of creating an incredible atmosphere and fantastic noise.

"It is one of the best countries to play in, in terms of atmosphere, but a few fans are really destroying the whole picture you get of the stands here.

"It is completely unacceptable, it is a real shame because the majority of the fans here are amongst the best in the world.

"To see these are the headlines is quite sad."