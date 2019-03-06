Heckingbottom calls for calm ahead of Rangers visit

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom asked for fans to be on best behaviour on Friday night.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom called on Hibernian fans to be on their best behaviour ahead of the Premiership clash with Rangers at Easter Road on Friday night.

The fall-out from the home 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Celtic on Saturday centred on the bottle thrown on to the pitch as Hoops winger Scott Sinclair prepared to take a corner.

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster admitted later that the stadium's CCTV was unable to pinpoint the culprit.

Heckingbottom has only been boss of the Leith club less than a month but he is keen to see an end to the missile-throwing incidents, among other problems, which have troubled the Scottish game this season.

Asked for a message to the Hibs supporters, the former Barnsley and Leeds United manager said: "Yes, just behave. No one wants to see it.

"People can get carried away, I understand that, people may have been out for a few drinks before.

"I understand that but there is still a way that you have to behave at a football match.

"Just like I speak to our players about representing the club, our fans represent our club as well.

"We want to be the best football team on the pitch, as good as we possibly can be, and we want to be the best supported team off the pitch, as good as we possibly can be as well.

"Everybody should be doing all they can to stop it.

"The safety is players is paramount. Their sole focus is to do their job and perform as well as you possibly can. "Not worry every time you go to take a throw-in or a set-piece.

"We want to get a grip of it. While we can appeal to people to behave themselves and be responsible we also need to get better ways to identify people and enforce penalties and bans.

"You want the best possible product on the pitch and off the pitch.

"You want as many people as you can attending, grow the sport in your country, make it appealing to fans and TV fans and part of that is behaviour."

Caldwell demands action

Meanwhile, Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell has called for action on missile throwers before a serious injury occurs.

The Championship club will investigate alleged coin throwing that took place during Monday night's Scottish Cup quarter-final with Hearts at Firhill which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The travelling fans were housed behind the technical areas and although former Hibernian defender Caldwell said he was not struck by any objects, he is looking for a swift end to the recent spate of such incidents at Scottish games.

He told TalkSport: "None hit me but there was some hitting the dugout and the club are looking into it.

"It is something that can't keep happening, not just Scottish football but English football.

"I seen the Sheffield United game the other night, with a bottle and coin thrown there. It is something that has to be cut out quickly.

"Coins, bottles, it is dangerous and could really hurt someone so hopefully something gets done before somebody gets an injury that is serious.

"I don't think it is football fans. People should be able to come with families and watch football in a safe environment and at the minute, that is not the case.

"The people need to be found and stopped and the authorities need to do something about it before someone gets an injury and hopefully that is going to be the case."

