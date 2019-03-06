  • STV
  • MySTV

Heckingbottom calls for calm ahead of Rangers visit

STV

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom asked for fans to be on best behaviour on Friday night.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom called on Hibernian fans to be on their best behaviour ahead of the Premiership clash with Rangers at Easter Road on Friday night.

The fall-out from the home 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Celtic on Saturday centred on the bottle thrown on to the pitch as Hoops winger Scott Sinclair prepared to take a corner.

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster admitted later that the stadium's CCTV was unable to pinpoint the culprit.

Heckingbottom has only been boss of the Leith club less than a month but he is keen to see an end to the missile-throwing incidents, among other problems, which have troubled the Scottish game this season.

Asked for a message to the Hibs supporters, the former Barnsley and Leeds United manager said: "Yes, just behave. No one wants to see it.

"People can get carried away, I understand that, people may have been out for a few drinks before.

"I understand that but there is still a way that you have to behave at a football match.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1436042-hibernian-unable-to-identify-bottle-thrower-from-cctv/ | default

"Just like I speak to our players about representing the club, our fans represent our club as well.

"We want to be the best football team on the pitch, as good as we possibly can be, and we want to be the best supported team off the pitch, as good as we possibly can be as well.

"Everybody should be doing all they can to stop it.

"The safety is players is paramount. Their sole focus is to do their job and perform as well as you possibly can. "Not worry every time you go to take a throw-in or a set-piece.

"We want to get a grip of it. While we can appeal to people to behave themselves and be responsible we also need to get better ways to identify people and enforce penalties and bans.

"You want the best possible product on the pitch and off the pitch.

"You want as many people as you can attending, grow the sport in your country, make it appealing to fans and TV fans and part of that is behaviour."

Caldwell demands action

Meanwhile, Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell has called for action on missile throwers before a serious injury occurs.

The Championship club will investigate alleged coin throwing that took place during Monday night's Scottish Cup quarter-final with Hearts at Firhill which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The travelling fans were housed behind the technical areas and although former Hibernian defender Caldwell said he was not struck by any objects, he is looking for a swift end to the recent spate of such incidents at Scottish games.

He told TalkSport: "None hit me but there was some hitting the dugout and the club are looking into it.

"It is something that can't keep happening, not just Scottish football but English football.

"I seen the Sheffield United game the other night, with a bottle and coin thrown there. It is something that has to be cut out quickly.

"Coins, bottles, it is dangerous and could really hurt someone so hopefully something gets done before somebody gets an injury that is serious.

"I don't think it is football fans. People should be able to come with families and watch football in a safe environment and at the minute, that is not the case.

"The people need to be found and stopped and the authorities need to do something about it before someone gets an injury and hopefully that is going to be the case."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.