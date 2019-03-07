  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard: Crowd trouble threatens Scottish football's image

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Ronnie Charters

The Rangers boss says the international reputation of the game in Scotland is at stake.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is concerned that repeated crowd trouble could damage the image of Scottish football internationally as well as at home.

There have been several incidents in recent weeks, with a bottle thrown at Celtic's Scott Sinclair at Easter Road and Partick Thistle investigating reports of coin-throwing during the cup tie against Hearts.

On top of other incidents throughout the season, Gerrard says it has to be stamped out to maintain the positive image of the game around the world.

"I have said it in my last couple of press conferences and I will echo it again that it is not nice to see," Gerrard said.

"Scottish football is shown round the world and when you speak about Scottish football and games up here to people they are excited about what they see, the standard, the intensity and they talk about all the positives.

"We don't want to get in a situation where people are talking about what is coming from the stands and talking about the bad side of the game.

"It is important that we keep trying to have a positive image of the game around the world.

"It is not just about me and what I think, it is about the image around the world.

"In the main, I think we are in a good place. There have been a few isolated incidents that have crept in recently but let's hope that doesn't snowball and that type of behaviour continues - then we have got a big problem.

"It is not nice to see from the side. I have had some experiences as a player; it is poor behaviour and we need to stamp it out."

Rangers were billed by Aberdeen for damaged seats in the away section at Pittodrie last week and when asked about trouble at that game, Gerrard said: "I don't want to get involved where I am talking about this every press conference that I do.

"I have been very clear about the behaviour of all sets of supporters.

"I don't want to repeat myself. We need to stamp it out all over the world, not just here."

Ryan Jack won't be rushed into action

Gerrard has also vowed not to risk Ryan Jack's fitness by playing the midfielder against Hibs on Friday if the Rangers midfielder isn't ready.

Jack underwent scans to determine the nature of the injury he picked up against Aberdeen and there were fears he had broken a bone. However, Gerrard says the player has avoided anything serious but won't be hurried back into action.

"He's got a knock at the moment and he's still sore," he said. "He will try and do some training today but I'll have to make a decision on Ryan because we've got a big week coming up.

"I'll chat to him after training and see how he feels, see if there's any kind of reaction and then I'll make a decision.

"I'll give him every chance but I'll also be careful because he's very important to us. I don't want to take a risk with him."

And the Rangers boss responded to speculation about Alfredo Morelos' future, saying it was a positive that clubs were being linked with an interest.

"He puts a smile on my face when I get out of bed and go into training to work with him because he's such a top, top player," Gerrard said. "That's all I've got to say on it really because the interest and speculation is not going to go away.

"That's something we have to live with but we certainly see it as a compliment because I would be more concerned and worried if no one was interested in my players."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.