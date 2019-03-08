Motherwell duo Robinson and Hastie scoop monthly awards

Stephen Robinson and Jake Hastie named Manager and Player of the Month respectively.

Robinson (left) and Hastie (right) have been rewarded for Motherwell's strong February showings. SNS Group

Motherwell duo Stephen Robinson and Jake Hastie have been named Premiership Manager and Player of the Month respectively.

Robinson has won the award for February's best performing coach after leading the Steelmen to wins over Livingston, St Mirren and Hearts.

Those victories took Motherwell's win streak to six in the Premiership, and saw the Fir Park side enter the race for the top six.

Jake Hastie's displays were key to the Steelmen's change of fortunes and the winger has been rewarded with his first monthly top-flight individual accolade.

The academy graduate has been instrumental since returning from a loan stint at Alloa, scoring four times across the month of February.

Hastie bagged a double in the 3-0 win over the Lions, before he netted a stunner in the away victory over the Buddies.

The 19-year-old then opened the scoring, again in impressive fashion, as Motherwell got the better of Hearts.

In another boost for Robinson, Barry Maguire has signed an extended deal with the club until the summer of 2020.

