Striker Uche Ikpeazu extends Hearts contract until 2022

Striker Uche Ikpeazu has committed his future to Hearts by signing a new deal until 2022.

Uche Ikpeazu has extended his Hearts contract until 2022.

The powerful striker has put pen to paper on a fresh deal after quickly establishing himself as a Tynecastle fan favourite since moving to Edinburgh last summer.

Ikpeazu found the net four times in ten games as Hearts made a flying start to the campaign, but then saw his season disrupted by a four-month stint on the sidelines.

The ex-Cambridge attacker made his comeback to first-team action last month.

Ikpeazu said he was looking to push on after committing his future to the Jam Tarts.

Speaking to HeartsTV, Ikpeazu said: "This club has given me a great platform to improve. I love the club, the fans, the city and my teammates as well.

"I genuinely think I'm improving and getting back to my best...I feel I'm back playing really good now.

"I feel confident and it's just the goals to come, really. Now is the right time to extend my contract here because I feel the love from the management, the staff and the fans."