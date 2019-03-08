Motherwell insist Jake Hastie has not signed for Rangers

The teenage winger has become a hot property after recent impressive performances.

Motherwell have insisted that Jake Hastie has not signed a pre-contract deal with Rangers.

Manager Stephen Robinson says they will do everything they can to keep the player at the club.

The winger has caught the eye after a run of impressive first-team appearances this year and has been awarded with the Player of the Month award for February - but is out of contract at Fir Park at the end of the season.

That leaves the 19-year-old free to talk to other clubs and a newspaper report said Rangers have won the race for his signature ahead of Celtic, Hull, Middlesbrough, Derby and Millwall.

Hastie was asked about the potential move as he received his award and said: "That's all speculation. My main focus is the game [against Hamilton] tomorrow."

When asked if he had spoken to other clubs, Robinson interjected and said Motherwell were still trying to persuade him to remain with the club and there had been no deal done elsewhere.

"There's a lot of speculation. That's down to how well he's been playing, as with all good players," the manager said.

"But the word speculation is because people are speculating at the minute. He's concentrating very much on tomorrow's game and will do.

"Obviously he's got a decision to make but at the moment it's very much worrying about the game tomorrow and enjoying his Player of the Month award.

"No decision has been made at this moment in time. Jake's got a decision to make.

"We do our very best with it. We can't pull money out of nowhere. What we do is try and convince him and we're very honest with people and Jake's very appreciative of that.

"It's up to him and it's a tough decision for young boys but we're doing our best with it, we're giving him game time and he's doing very well for the football club at this moment in time.

"That has to be our main focus. We have to focus on the game coming up tomorrow, which is a difficult fixture for us, and the remaining nine or ten games of the season."