Alfredo Morelos signs new contract with Rangers

The Colombian striker has extended his deal amidst speculation over his future.

Morelos has signed a new deal at Ibrox. SNS Group

Alfredo Morelos has signed a new contract with Rangers, extending his deal until the summer of 2023.

The Colombian has been a huge success for the Ibrox club since signing from HJK Helsinki in 2017 and currently leads the Premiership scoring charts. The 22-year old has found the net 28 times in 48 appearances this season.

His displays have prompted speculation about his future, and Morelos himself told a Colombian radio station that he expected to move on this summer, with the English Premier League his preferred destination.

Now, he has extended his current Ibrox deal by 12 months. The striker had signed a three-year contract when he arrived at the club but agreed new terms last March with another year added.

He then signed another new contract in September, extending his stay until 2022, with the latest announcement confirming his third new contract in just under a year.

"It did not take me long to agree this extension because my career has progressed quicker and better than I could have expected when I joined this great club," Morelos told Rangers' official website.

"I have come to realise just how special Rangers is and what it means to so many people around the world. Also, I feel a strong connection with the fans and they have made me feel special.

"They have been terrific for me and always back me which makes me want to score for them and then celebrate with them.

"I want to score many more goals for them, Rangers, and the manager, who has helped me so much, before this season ends."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said he was delighted to see the player sign a new deal.

"It's always important at big clubs like this one to make sure your top players are secured long term," he said.

"Alfredo has been excellent for Rangers and his scoring record tells you he is in tune with what we are trying to achieve.

"He is a competitive individual and he is a winner. He is what Rangers needs and it is pleasing that Alfredo feels so much at home with us that he is willing to commit."