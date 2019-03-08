  • STV
  • MySTV

Alfredo Morelos signs new contract with Rangers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Colombian striker has extended his deal amidst speculation over his future.

Morelos has signed a new deal at Ibrox.
Morelos has signed a new deal at Ibrox. SNS Group

Alfredo Morelos has signed a new contract with Rangers, extending his deal until the summer of 2023.

The Colombian has been a huge success for the Ibrox club since signing from HJK Helsinki in 2017 and currently leads the Premiership scoring charts. The 22-year old has found the net 28 times in 48 appearances this season.

His displays have prompted speculation about his future, and Morelos himself told a Colombian radio station that he expected to move on this summer, with the English Premier League his preferred destination.

Now, he has extended his current Ibrox deal by 12 months. The striker had signed a three-year contract when he arrived at the club but agreed new terms last March with another year added.

He then signed another new contract in September, extending his stay until 2022, with the latest announcement confirming his third new contract in just under a year.

"It did not take me long to agree this extension because my career has progressed quicker and better than I could have expected when I joined this great club," Morelos told Rangers' official website.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1435880-morelos-believes-move-from-rangers-is-likely-this-summer/ | default

"I have come to realise just how special Rangers is and what it means to so many people around the world. Also, I feel a strong connection with the fans and they have made me feel special.

"They have been terrific for me and always back me which makes me want to score for them and then celebrate with them. 

"I want to score many more goals for them, Rangers, and the manager, who has helped me so much, before this season ends."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said he was delighted to see the player sign a new deal.

"It's always important at big clubs like this one to make sure your top players are secured long term," he said.

"Alfredo has been excellent for Rangers and his scoring record tells you he is in tune with what we are trying to achieve.

"He is a competitive individual and he is a winner. He is what Rangers needs and it is pleasing that Alfredo feels so much at home with us that he is willing to commit."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.