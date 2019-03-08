Lennon plans recruitment talks with Lawwell and Congerton

Celtic's manager will be planning for next season and looking at signings.

Neil Lennon has talks scheduled with Celtic's chief executive and head of recruitment to plan for beyond the end of the season.

Lennon was brought in to replace Brendan Rodgers until the end of the current season but has made no secret of the fact that he would like to remain as permanent manager of the club.

Speaking ahead of the Premiership clash with Aberdeen, the Northern Irishman said he was getting on with the business of managing Celtic, and that included planning how the squad will look next season.

He said: "I am meeting with Peter (Lawwell, chief executive) on Wednesday and with Lee (Congerton, head of recruitment) about recruitment going forward.

"It is just business as usual, club business. And I am part of that."

One player likely to be prominent in the discussions is Scott Sinclair. The Englishman is reaching the end of his current deal but it was reported this week that Celtic could take up a one-year extension on the deal.

While Lennon said there was nothing concrete on that deal, he said: "We'll let you know in due time. He's having a very good season and he's been a very important player in his time here and will be for me in the run-in."

Lennon has returned to a club looking to complete a third consecutive treble but has also arrived as Celtic deal with a number of injuries to key players.

He revealed that Tom Rogic was returning to training and that Callum McGregor was also expected to be available in the near future.

The manager also gave an update on Leigh Griffiths, who has been absent from the club.

Asked if he had had a chat with the Scotland striker, Lennon said: "Not yet, no. Just a few text messages and he congratulated me when I got the job.

"We've been keeping on top of things with him. The club have done all they can with him in terms of getting the right support so hopefully we'll see him sooner rather than later."

Looking ahead to Saturday's match against Aberdeen, he said: "I don't know if they have one eye on Tuesday [and the cup replay with Rangers] but knowing Derek (McInnes) he is a brilliant manager and he will have something up his sleeve for us, I'm sure.

"The most important fact is the players are ready to go again."