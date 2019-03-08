Hearts complete move for ex-Leeds defender Aidy White

Aidy White has signed for Hearts as Craig Levein starts building for next season.

Move: Levein has added a defender to his squad for next season. SNS

Hearts have completed a move for defender Aidy White.

The ex-Leeds and Barnsley left-back has signed a deal with the Tynecastle club until 2021 as Craig Levein looks ahead to next season.

In the meantime, White is to work with Hearts' fitness staff to improve his fitness after a two-year layoff.

The 27-year-old left Barnsley in 2017 as he struggled to overcome injury problems.

Previously, White had made over 100 appearances for Leeds after coming through their youth system and captained the Republic of Ireland U21s.

Manager Levein told Hearts' website: "We've been in dialogue with Aidy for a year and feel that now is the right time to bring him in.

"He's got a lot of work to do in order to reach the level we think he's capable of but I'm confident he can fulfil his potential and prove to be a vital cog in the wheel as we look towards the future."