Clarke calls on authorities to step up and address trouble

The Kilmarnock manager wants action to be taken on unacceptable behaviour in the stands.

Steve Clarke has called on football's governing bodies to step up to the plate and deal with the rise in unacceptable behaviour that had marred Scottish football this season.

The Kilmarnock boss has previously spoken out about sectarian abuse and responded when asked about recent instances when bottles and coins have been thrown from the crowd.

Clarke made it clear that while those in the dugout had strong views on supporters' conduct, it was clear to him that any action had to come from the Scottish FA and SPFL.

If the governing bodies failed to stamp out the problem, then he saw no reason why the government wouldn't step in.

"You keep asking football managers and coaches about what's happening," he said. "It's not really our job is it?

"We can't do anything about it. It's not in our hands. We don't want to hear or see any racism, sectarianism, homophobia.

"We don't want bottles thrown, we don't want coins thrown, we don't want anything thrown.

"We want people to walk up to a football match without feeling threatened and we want them to walk home without being threatened. But we can't do anything about it.

"You keep asking the football managers but it's not our job.

"The authorities, the lawmakers, the law enforcers... they have to step up and do their job.

"I think [the football authorities] should get first crack at it. If they don't do their job then the government should step in, yeah.

"It's up to the people who run the game to put their house in order."

Ahead of their Premiership match against St Mirren on Monday, Kilmarnock have been given a boost as Scott Boyd agreed a new deal with the club.

The defender's existing deal was due to expire this summer but he's signed a one-year extension.

"I'm delighted to sign a new deal at such an exciting time for Kilmarnock," Boyd told the club's official website.

"I've been lucky to see the club grow on and off the field during my three years here and I'm looking forward to spending another season at Rugby Park.

"We've been on a fantastic journey since the manager arrived and I'm looking forward to recovering from injury and getting back on the field to see exactly what we can achieve from now until the end of the season."