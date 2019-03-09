  • STV
Clyde forfeit games after fielding ineligible player

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The League Two side say they are "devastated" by the SPFL's ruling.

Clyde have forfeited two games.
Clyde FC have said that the club is "devastated" after being told they have forfeited two games for fielding an ineligible player.

Declan Fitzpartick played in two League Two matches, against Albion Rovers and Queen's Park, after returning from a loan spell at Clydebank.

Clyde admitted an administrative error and an SPFL disciplinary panel ruled that the club should be stripped of the four points earned in the games he appeared in, with both results annulled and marked down as a 3-0 win for the opposition.

In addition, Clyde were fined £1500 with £1000 suspended until the end of the season.

The decision comes as a major blow to Clyde, who are pushing for promotion to League One.

Club chairman David Dishon revealed that two directors had offered to resign over the issue but said that the club felt that the penalty for a mistake was unduly harsh. Clyde will now decide whether or not to appeal the decision.

Dishon said: "We are deeply disappointed with the outcome of yesterday's hearing as, despite the fact that we admitted the breach of the SPFL rules, we feel that we put forward a robust and cogent case as part of our defence. The case concerned a player, Declan Fitzpatrick, who has been registered with Clyde since September 2018 and was recently on loan at Clydebank.

"The breach occurred as a result of a genuine oversight and a gap in the administrative procedures. This error was not the fault of any individual.

"We feel that the sanction imposed was unprecedentedly harsh.

"As a result of yesterday's outcome, we have instigated a full review of our roles & responsibilities and logistics in match day operations and we have put in place additional checking procedures to ensure there is no repeat of this breach.

"I understand that the supporters will share our devastation at this news, but we have to try to stayed focused on the rest of the season. For that reason, the Board and I have rejected the offer of two directors to resign from their position.

"Promotion is still a realistic target and that remains our priority. We will continue to give the management and the players our support as they push for promotion.

"The Club now has seven days to decide whether or not to appeal the decision and we will take stock over the weekend and consider our next action. We will make no further comment until the end of this process."

