Premiership: Celtic and Dons draw, Motherwell win derby

Hearts defeated Dundee while Livingston bounced back to beat St Johnstone.

Celtic and Aberdeen played out a draw at Parkhead.
Celtic and Aberdeen played out a draw at Parkhead. SNS Group

Celtic 0-0 Aberdeen

Rangers' draw with Hibernian on Friday night had given Celtic the opportunity to stretch their lead at the top, or Aberdeen to cut in the gap to second place but neither could take three points after a hard-fought match in Glasgow.

Kristoffer Ajer forced a save from Joe Lewis in the best chance of the first half and after the break Aberdeen came into the game more with Dom Ball having the best of the early chances.

Celtic substitute Odsonne Edouard had a shot beaten away after carrying the ball into the box and in the final moments Sam Cosgrove set up Stevie May only for the Aberdeen striker to head wide.

Both sides had to settle for a point but Aberdeen will have been the happier side, becoming the first side to take points from Celtic Park in the league this season.

Dundee 0-1 Hearts

Hearts went ahead just before the quarter-hour mark with question marks over Dundee's defence after Sean Clare pounced to put the ball past Seny Dieng. Dundee responded quickly but Zdenek Zlamal blocked with his feet to prevent Kenny Miller from equalising.

Ben Garuccio went close to doubling his side's lead with a free kick but chances were few and far between

Dundee had a an opportunity to rescue a point as the clock ticked down but Zlamal kept out Miller's header and John O'Sullivan's volley moments before full time.

Livingston 3-1 St Johnstone

The visitors took the lead after 14 minutes when Livingston failed to deal with a corner properly. The ball fall to Saints captain Joe Shaughnessy and he knocked in from close range.

Livingston levelled seven minutes before the break. Alan Lithgow put in a tempting cross and Craig Halkett won the aerial battle to head in.

The hosts were ahead just after the restart when Scott Robinson crossed and Craig Sibbald was on the other end to head past Cammy Bell.

And Livingston made sure of three points just before the final whistle when Scott Pittman scored from close range.

Motherwell 3-0 Hamilton

The Lanarkshire derbies had produced a win for either side so far this season but Motherwell's young talent proved to be the difference as they recorded a handsome win at Fir Park.

Motherwell took an early lead through David Turnbull when the youngster finished after collecting a pass across the box from Gboly Ariyibi. 

And eight minutes later they had doubled their lead. Ariyibi was knocked over by Alex Gogic, referee Andrew Dallas pointed to the spot and Turnbull sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The hosts had their third before half-time. Turnbull collected the ball from Jake Hastie, and fired in a left-footed shot but a deflection took it into the path of Hastie who gratefully thumped it in from close range.

Hamilton needed a big response in the second half to claw their way back into the game but neither side was able to find the net leaving the hosts to take local bragging rights.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.