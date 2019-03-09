Brian Rice 'raging' after Hamilton Accies' derby defeat

The Accies boss said his players lacked fight in their 3-0 defeat to Motherwell.

Rice said players let the fans down. SNS Group

Hamilton Accies boss Brian Rice said his players' lack of fight in their 3-0 defeat to rivals Motherwell left him furious and short-changed supporters.

The hosts were ahead after just two minutes of the Lanarkshire derby through David Turnbull and he notched his second of the afternoon nine minutes later. Jake Hastie completed the scoring in the 37th minute and that early collapse enraged Rice.

"We shot ourselves in the foot," the Accies boss said. "It's a local derby, I said to the players to start on the front foot, headers, tackles, second balls, stop crosses, defend crosses.

"We know how Motherwell play, we have watched them, done our work on them, and it totally went out the window in the first 30 minutes. That's when we lost the game.

"There wasn't enough fight, not enough spirit. I said at half-time, you have beaten yourselves, you need to go out there and prove to the fans that you deserve to wear that strip.

"I feel for the fans and I am raging the way we approached the first half. Certain players were asked to do jobs and they weren't up to it.

"Why did we let the fans down so badly? You have to win tackles and headers and the goals we lost are embarrassing. We worked on how to defend all week and then the game starts and it goes out the window.

"We got better in the second half but I'm not interested in that."

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson applauded his side and was full of praise for January signing Gboly Ariyibi, who was the brightest of an energetic Motherwell attack. He set up Turnbull's opener and was fouled for the penalty that brought the second goal.

Robinson said: "If we get a full 90 minutes out of him that would be brilliant. But he could be a very good footballer. "He's learning all the time and is giving us that element of attacking threat, pace and energy.

"Jake on the other side and Elliott (Frear) when he came on give us that too. We've got the outlet now if we can the ball out to them as we did in the first half.

"Could he play at a far higher level? Yeah, if he does it on a consistent basis and he gets fitter and more understanding of the game.

"He's a very talented boy, we knew that when we brought him in. He's had other loan spells that haven't quite worked out.

"We got him in and put an arm around him and he's showing with a wee bit love and affection he can be a very good player. And a wee bit of screaming at him too..."