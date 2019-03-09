  • STV
Levein complains about Ikpeazu treatment after win at Dens

STV

The Hearts boss believes his striker gets no protection from referees.

Ikpeazu led the line for Hearts. SNS Group

Hearts boss Craig Levein claimed striker Uche Ikpeazu is not getting the rub of the green when it comes to refereeing decisions.

Levein's side moved to within four points of the Ladbrokes Premiership top three after they beat Dundee 1-0 thanks to Sean Clare's 15th-minute strike.

But in his press conference, Levein chose to focus on the treatment of forward Ikpeazu.

The Hearts manager said: "I keep saying the same thing after every game. There was one situation near the end when there were three players holding on to him and he still doesn't get a free-kick.

"I just don't understand that. He seems to get fouls given against him for things I just can't fathom."

On the away victory, Levein added: "It was never going to be a classic. But we adapted well to the conditions.

"Sometimes when you win ugly it's even better than when you play well as it gives you more confidence.

"We're not quite sure of our top-six place yet but things are looking good. We want to keep this going and have a tough Scottish Cup quarter-final replay with Partick Thistle to look forward to on Tuesday night."

It was a third straight Premiership defeat for Dundee, who are just one point above bottom side St Mirren before the Saints face Kilmarnock on Monday night.

Dark Blues boss Jim McIntyre said: "It's an old-fashioned stramash which has beat us in the end.

"It's disappointing because we should have taken at least a point from the game.

"We beat Hearts at Tynecastle but we should be looking to do that here at Dens as well.

"Our spirit is still good though. Despite losing the early goal, we kept going until the very end which says a lot for the players."

