Tavernier: Hibs must take share of blame for trouble

The Rangers captain was confronted by a Hibs fan on the touchline at Easter Road.

Tavernier was confronted by a fan who invaded the pitch. SNS Group

Rangers captain James Tavernier has said that Hibernian must shoulder the blame for the security lapses that allowed a fan to invade the pitch and confront him during Friday's Premiership match.

A 21-year old man was arrested after he left his seat to leap from the East Stand and kick the ball away from Tavernier before the pair pushed each other and police stepped in.

A week previously, a glass bottle was thrown at Celtic's Scott Sinclair from the same stand, prompting Hibernian to hire extra stewards and upgrade CCTV . The Rangers defender said that there was no place for incidents of that nature and that the responsibility to stop it lay with the clubs.

"Every time I have played at Easter Road, that stand is normally the rowdy bit where their fans are saying stuff," he said.

"First and foremost, no fans should be allowed on the pitch. That is down to the security. It shouldn't happen.

"No player should be targeted by fans going on the pitch or having coins thrown at them. We had an incident a few years ago where they raided Hampden. These things shouldn't happen.

"That is down to the clubs and the security to stop this, but fans shouldn't be trying to intervene.

"It's stupid. It shouldn't be allowed at football stadiums. Fans should be enjoying the game, they shouldn't be able to jump on the pitch and interfere with any players.

"[Hibs chief executive] Leeann Dempster has apologised and it should be kicked out of football. We saw incidents a week ago and it shouldn't be happening."

Dempster said after the match that "nothing is off the table" as clubs try to address the series of incidents that have affected Scottish football this season, while players union PFA Scotland have called for "candid" talks with the football authorities to guarantee player safety.