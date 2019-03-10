Kearney: Saints points always likely at end of season

The St Mirren boss said he knew his changes would take a while to bear fruit.

Kearney is seeing the benefits of change. SNS Group

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney has said that he always knew his team would be more likely to pick up points as the season progressed.

The Paisley side are fighting to lift themselves from the bottom of the table but have found encouragement with seven points from their last three games. Kearney took over the struggling side following Alan Stubbs' departure in September but overhauled the squad in the January transfer window.

He said that he knew that turning things around would take time, given the extent of change in his side, and that the later stages of the season would always have given the best prospect of getting vital points on the board.

"We have to be patient and we have, I suppose, had to have a plan and understanding of what our season was going to look like," he said.

"It was obvious for me, early days, that most of our points were going to need to come in this final part of the season because of what was going to happen in January because of the transition which was going to come along with that.

"It is moving in that direction, the way we want to move it.

"As I say there are 10 massive games left and we still have a huge amount of points to lift."

The first of those games comes against Kilmarnock on Monday night and Kearney said he wouldn't be misled by Steve Clarke's side's eight-game stretch without a win.

He said: "I don't think we read too much into previous games.

"Yes we look at them and they will look at us but I think it is about who turns up on the night.

"Coming back from Christmas, they maybe haven't had it the way they would have liked but with a side as consistent as that, it is so important that we get our performance level right.

"When you meet sides that are able to produce that week-in-week-out, you know it is going to take a big performance to get a result."