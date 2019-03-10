SPFL to 'take appropriate steps' after pitch invasion

Neil Doncaster condemned the "reprehensible behaviour" of fan who confronted Rangers captain.

Doncaster says the incident will be studied by the SPFL. SNS Group

The SPFL have said that they will review the incident where a fan confronted Rangers captain James Tavernier on the pitch at Easter Road and will "take appropriate steps" after speaking to the police.

Tavernier was targeted by a pitch invader during the match with Hibs on Friday night.

The defender was on the touchline preparing to take a throw-in when a fan, who appeared to come from the home end, ran up and kicked the ball away.

Tavernier reacted by pushing him away.

The pitch invader was eventually grabbed by security and a Police Scotland spokesman confirmed that a 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

In a statement issued on Sunday afternoon, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: "We utterly condemn the reprehensible behaviour shown by the individual who invaded the pitch ‪on Friday night‬ in the match between Hibernian and Rangers. We welcome the comments made by Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster in tackling unacceptable conduct.

"We will of course review the specific circumstances of that event in conjunction with the match delegate and the police and take any appropriate steps."

Following the final whistle on Friday, Hibs chief executive Dempster said "nothing was off the table" as clubs look to halt a rise in unacceptable behaviour. A week earlier at Easter Road a glass bottle was thrown at Celtic's Scott Sinclair.

Asked if the club would consider closing a stand as a result of the flashpoint, Dempster said: "I think this is a challenge for the whole game, but we are in the middle of it.

"I don't think anything is off the table, to be honest.

"Instead of talking about a good game of football we are talking about an idiot - again.

"So nothing can be off the table.

"If there's a case to be answered then we will deal with the SFA and the SPFL. But I'm not thinking about that just now.

"I'm sitting here embarrassed because a supporter has come over the advertising hoarding and confronted a player. These are high profile matches and it's not good."