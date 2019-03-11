  • STV
Gerrard: Naive to look past mouthwatering Dons tie

Steven Gerrard warned his players they would be naive to have one eye on the semi-finals.

Message: Gerrard is focused on Aberdeen. SNS

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has warned his players they would be naive to have one eye on a Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic whilst they prepare for a "mouthwatering" replay with Aberdeen.

Joe Worrall's second-half equaliser at Pittodrie set up a second run of the quarter-final at Ibrox on Tuesday.

The winners of the all-Premiership tie will progress to face champions Celtic in the last four.

Gerrard said he will be reminding his charges in the build-up to keep their focus on the task at hand and not let their attention drift towards a Hampden showdown.

"Any game against Aberdeen is always huge," said Gerrard.

"The message from me is forget the semi-final, we have a tough challenge smacking us in the face tomorrow.

"We need to perform. It would be very naive for the players to think about Hampden, we have a job to do at Ibrox first and foremost.

"It is a fantastic game, under the lights against a big rival for the chance to get into the last four, that is mouthwatering for me and should be for the players."

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack said he is fully aware of the challenge that lies ahead against his former club as the Light Blues look to keep their cup dream alive.

Jack added: "We've not hidden away from the fact we want to do very well in the Scottish Cup.

"We want to go all the way but it is going to be a tough test and we have to put all our focus into the match."

