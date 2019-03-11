  • STV
Scotland's Allan McGregor retires from international game

STV

The 37-year-old goalkeeper has called time on his Scotland career after 42 games.

Allan McGregor: Decision 'extremely hard to make' (file pic).
Allan McGregor: Decision 'extremely hard to make' (file pic). SNS Group

Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor has retired from international football.

The 37-year-old announced the end of his Scotland career on the eve of Alex McLeish naming his first squad for the European Championship qualifiers.

The Rangers goalkeeper kept 16 clean sheets in 42 internationals and his final contribution proved vital as a brilliant one-handed stop secured a 3-2 win over Israel in November and top spot in Nations League Group C1.

McGregor said in a statement on the Scottish Football Association website: "It's a sad day for me to bring an end to my international career, but unfortunately I feel it is a decision I have to make.

"I am playing over 50 games each season, but I know my body and at this stage of my career I need to use the international breaks to rest up to help ensure that I play at the top level for as long as possible.

"This decision was an extremely hard one for me to make.

"It is also the start of a new campaign and it feels like the right time to step aside and allow the number of strong options we have to push on from here between the sticks.

"I would like to thank the manager and all of the coaching staff for their understanding - they've been incredible with me. It was Alex McLeish who handed me my international and club debuts, so it almost feels fitting to bring an end to my Scotland career with his support too.

"I have so many brilliant memories, from my first time pulling on the jersey 12 years ago, to our most recent success in the UEFA Nations League. I would also like to thank the Scotland fans for all of their incredible support over the years."

McLeish now faces a dilemma with previous first choice Craig Gordon playing understudy to Scott Bain at Celtic.

Bain's only cap came in a friendly defeat in Mexico last summer but he was called up to McLeish's most recent squad after Gordon pulled out injured.

Sunderland's Jon McLaughlin pulled out of that squad too because of club commitments but his team have no fixture clash with Scotland's opening Euro 2020 games against Kazakhstan and San Marino on March 21 and 24.

Kilmarnock's Jamie MacDonald was called up in his place but has been on the bench for his club in recent months, while St Johnstone's Zander Clark's chances of a first call-up have been hit by a hamstring injury. Millwall's Jordan Archer has also featured in McLeish's squads.

The Scotland boss said: "Allan has been a fantastic player for Scotland over the years and has produced some memorable performances for his country for more than a decade now.

"Time and again, he has proven himself to be a top performer for his country. His save late on against Israel was crucial in our UEFA Nations League success and it is fitting that he bows out on such a high.

"We will miss his experience around the squad, but we respect that he does not feel able to continue to represent both his club and country and wish him all the best for the future."

