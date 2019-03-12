Aberdeen 'expect to beat Rangers' in cup quarter-final

Joe Lewis confident Dons can beat Rangers in Glasgow for the third time this season.

Joe Lewis says Aberdeen are in confident mood. SNS

Aberdeen expect to come away with a win from Ibrox on Tuesday night, goalkeeper Joe Lewis has insisted.

The Dons, who chose to stay in Glasgow after their 0-0 draw against Celtic on Saturday, face Rangers with a Scottish Cup semi-final tie against Celtic up for grabs.

Aberdeen have beaten Rangers twice this season in Glasgow and Lewis is confident of a hat-trick.

He said: "Some teams, when they play against the Old Firm down here think, 'if we can just put in a decent performance and not lose too heavily, we will be happy and not let it dent our confidence too much'.

"At Aberdeen that is not the case at all. We go into every single game we play with an expectation to win"

Lewis played in both 1-0 wins over Rangers, once in the Premiership and other in the League Cup semi-finals.

"We have done it," he said. "We won at Celtic Park at the end of last season. We won in the semi-final of the League Cup (against Rangers) at Hampden.

"We have won at Ibrox this season. So there should be no need for the manager to emphasise that.

"Everyone in that squad has been there and done it and knows what type of performance it takes, everyone switched on for 90 minutes and at their best."

In the league, Rangers sit eight points clear of the Dons and are unbeaten in their last 11 games. But that record doesn't faze the 31-year-old .

"We fully expect to go there and give a good account of ourselves and come away with a win," he said. "That is how you have to be.

"I'm sure Rangers will be doing the same. They will have confidence themselves and I think that bodes for an excellent game."