Marc McNulty and Oliver Burke named in Scotland squad

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Liam Palmer has also been included for the first time.

Burke: Reinstated to national team. SNS

On-loan Celtic star Oliver Burke has been reinstated to the Scotland squad for the upcoming qualifiers in San Marino and Kazakhstan.

Sheffield Wednesday full-back Liam Palmer and Hibernian loanee Marc McNulty have also been included in Alex McLeish's squad for the first time as goalkeeper Allan McGregor drops out.

The Rangers star, brought back into the international set-up by McLeish, announced his retirement from Scotland on Monday.

Since joining Celtic on a six-month loan-deal in January, Burke has made an impressive start in the Scottish Premiership scoring four goals for the treble-chasing champions.

The pacey 21-year-old winger, who has accumulated transfer fees in excess of £30m, will be looking to make in-roads into the Scotland manager's plans after falling out of favour since making his debut as a teenager.

He picked up his last cap was against Canada in 2017.

Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain is expected to replace McGregor between the sticks with Millwall's Jordan Archer and Sunderland's Jon Mclaughlin also included.

Palmer, who can also play in midfield, has been a first-team regular at right-back for the English Championship club this season and could be in contention to compete with Cardiff's Callum Paterson and Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell for the role.

Forward McNulty has scored six goals in eight games since joining the Easter Road club from Reading on the last day of the January transfer window.

Former Rangers youth star John fleck also returns to the squad as he bids to win his first full international cap.

The Scots will be keen to get off to a winning start in the European Championships 2020 qualifying group that also includes Russia and Belgium.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.