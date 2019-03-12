McTominay's heroics in Paris boost Scots cause, says McLeish

Scotland manager believes Scott McTominay's 'star is rising' after shining for Man United.

Alex McLeish believes Scotland are ready to cash in on Scott McTominay's heroics for Manchester United in Paris.

The Old Trafford prospect grasped his chance after been drafted in by boss Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer by helping the Red Devils complete a dramatic Champions League turnaround.

McTominay impressed in the heart of midfield as an under-strength United beat Paris St-Germain 3-1 in the French capital to progress.

Scotland manager McLeish said he was delighted to see the 22-year-old shine after previously struggling for game-time.

"He has been in fantastic form," said McLeish.

"I text him a few weeks ago when he got his first game in a long time because I had had a chat with his agent saying 'you have to get him out playing'.

"The best way to learn is to play football every week, rather than cones and bibs and passing functions.

"He played a great game for Ole, the gaffer. He was exceptional in the game against Liverpool and the European game.

"His star will be rising and we're delighted with the experience he has gained, especially in that PSG game.

"He done a number on [Marco] Verratti, a world-class player, that has to be good for Scotland."

McTominay has been joined in the senior Scotland squad by Oliver Burke, who has earned another call-up following his switch to Celtic.

Burke had previously found himself out of favour for club and country but McLeish believes the powerful attacker is now back on track since joining the Scottish champions.

He added: "You would believe players improve with experience. He has enjoyed experiences in Germany, West Brom and now at Celtic - a team that is expected to win every week.

"To come to that mentality of club, he has slotted in well. He has played wide, he has played through the middle and used his pace to score goals. If we can harness all that, we have a player there."

Scotland now face a selection dilemna between the sticks after former number one Allan McGregor retired from international duty this week.

McLeish revealed he is still trying to convince Man City keeper Angus Gunn, and his father, former Scotland cap Bryan, to switch allegiances.

However, the ex-Rangers boss insisted he isn't overly concerned at the moment as he has three strong goalkeeping options already at his disposal.

He continued: "I have been in constant dialogue with Bryan Gunn but I don't really want to talk about guys who are not available to us at the moment.

"I want to get behind the three goalies we have, who are all terrific, there would be no guarantee Angus would walk into the number one slot.

"The fantastic move to Man City must have empowered him but our three goalies have been playing regularly and to a good standard."