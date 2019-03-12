Scottish Cup: Aberdeen defeat Rangers, Hearts down Jags

Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox, while Hearts came from behind to reach the last four.

Aberdeen players celebrate Connor McLennan's goal. SNS

Hearts 2-1 Partick Thistle

Hearts came from behind to defeat Partick Thistle and book their place at Hampden.

Veteran forward Scott McDonald put the Championship strugglers into a shock early lead when he tapped the ball into the net from a rebound.

But Uche Ikpeazu restored parity on 24 minutes with a powerful strike after creating space for himself in the box.

The turnaround was completed by the Premiership side before the break from the penalty spot. Jake Mulraney was brought down following a mix-up in the Jags defence and Sean Clare made no mistake from 12 yards out.

Hearts now face Inverness in the semi-finals.

Rangers 0-2 Aberdeen

Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-0 in the Ibrox replay to set up a semi-final with Celtic.

Goals from Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan either side of the interval ensured the Dons have knocked the Light Blues out of both domestic cup competitions this season.

With just three minutes on the clock Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara's slack pass was intercepted by McGinn and the Northern Irish attacker took full advantage by slotting the ball past Allan McGregor.

Rangers pushed for an immediate response but saw chances come and go.

Striker Alfredo Morelos was booked for diving when he went down under pressure from Andy Considine as the home side's frustration grew.

After the break, it was the Dons who bagged the decisive second goal. Stevie May carved open the Rangers defence with a pass inside from the right and McLennan found the net.

Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard sent on Kyle Lafferty and Jermain Defoe in a bid to spark a comeback but Derek McInnes' side comfortably batted away Rangers' attacks to progress.

Scottish Cup semi-finals