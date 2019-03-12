'Angry' Gerrard accepts responsibility for Rangers' cup exit

Steven Gerrard accepted the blame for Rangers' Scottish Cup defeat to Aberdeen at Ibrox.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6013215348001-gerrard.jpg" />

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard accepted "full responsibility" after watching Aberdeen extinguish his side's Scottish Cup hopes.

The Light Blues were looking to set up a Hampden semi-final showdown with rivals Celtic that would have kept their cup dreams alive.

But it was Aberdeen who booked their spot at the national stadium thanks to a 2-0 win in the replay at Ibrox.

Goals either side of the break from Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan ensured the Dons progressed.

The Ibrox boss said the finger of blame should be pointed in his direction after seeing his team eliminated from both domestic cups by Derek McInnes' side.

Asked if Rangers' season was over, he said: "Yes, in terms of cups of course.

"I'm very disappointed and angry looking at our performance because it was nowhere near good enough in any department.

"I can't find a positive out there really, Aberdeen deserved to win.

"From start to finish we were miles off tonight in every department.

"Very difficult to sit here and try and find any positive.

"I've put this squad together, I've picked the team and the tactics so I'll take full responsibility for it.

"Anyone connected to Rangers can't be going away with any positives so it's a big problem."

Gerrard continued: "If a result and a performance puts the spotlight on me, that's fine, I will take it on the chin.

"It is my job now to try and move on from this, which will be tough because it was such a big game.

"But credit to Aberdeen, they deserve to go to Hampden, we can't expect to be going anywhere near that place with a performance like that.

"We took full responsibility but it is my job now to lift the players, keep us together between now and the end of the season and then we will see what the summer brings."