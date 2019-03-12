  • STV
  • MySTV

Caldwell frustrated after Thistle denied late penalty

STV

Caldwell felt his side were denied a clear penalty, while Levein says Hearts were worthy winners.

Caldwell
SNS

Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell felt his side were denied a clear spot-kick in stoppage-time of their 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final replay defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle.

Thistle had two huge shouts rejected in the latter stages, firstly when John Souttar lunged in on Joe Cardle, and then when Miles Storey went down claiming his legs had been clipped by Christophe Berra.

Jags players surrounded referee Bobby Madden after each incident but Caldwell delivered a measured analysis afterwards.

Caldwell - who has a suspended touchline ban hanging over him after serving a suspension for criticising match officials - said: "I had never been in trouble with refs before but I got in trouble so I have to be careful of what I say. "But I did go and speak to the ref, calmly.

"He was very good, he said the first one was no way a penalty and I've looked at it back and he's right. He said the second one he saw contact but he couldn't be sure. That disappoints me a little bit.

"I have looked at it back and it's a penalty. Everyone knew it in the stadium, I think Christophe Berra knew it was a penalty.

"It's disappointing from that point of view, but that's football. He's got a very hard job to do, refereeing is not easy, and I don't blame him.

"I'm just really proud of the team with the way we played. The bravery we showed on the ball was brilliant. And we stood toe to toe for two games with one of the top teams in this country."

Hearts boss Craig Levein felt his own team were denied a penalty for a foul on Uche Ikpeazu but they were awarded two.

Sean Clare netted the first to put Hearts 2-1 up with 10 minutes left of the first half, after Ikpeazu had cancelled out Scott McDonald's opener.

Ikpeazu saw the second penalty saved by Conor Hazard after being awarded a penalty for a challenge by Blair Spittal.

Levein said: "He had an agreement with (assistant manager) Austin (MacPhee) that if he won a penalty he'd get to take it. Austin sorts the set-pieces. That agreement has been ripped up now..."

The Hearts boss felt his team were worthy winners.

He added: "Once we settled down and scored a couple, I thought we were dominating - until that last five or 10 minutes," he said.

"They sent their goalie up which is always quite exciting. We had to see it out for the last five minutes."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.